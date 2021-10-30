The Toronto Railway Museum Railway Ties lecture series. We are happy to partner with the Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives (PAMA) to present George Paginton: Life and Work on Nov 18th at 8 pm.

Inspired by the Canadian landscape, including the industrial scenes of Toronto’s Rail Lands, George Paginton’s direct, truthful and rugged depiction of Canada served him as a personal escape. A younger contemporary of the famed Group of Seven, his art shares in their painterly aspirations and has brought him in close proximity to their artistic milieu including the Studio Building in which some of the members shared working space. This informative lecture, led by Art Appraiser Kelly Juhasz and Curator Sharona Adamowicz-Clements, will provide an overview of Paginton’s life and work with a focus on his landscape and railway work, and will consider the impact of his secret past as a British Home Child on his artistic persona.

Following the presentation, attendees will have the opportunity to speak with the presenters and Toronto Railway Museum historians in a live Q&A session.

Tickets

Tickets for this event are free, although registration is required.