Gestures into Feelings [GIF] Workshop will show you how to turn gestures into feelings by creating images or composing texts. Tamil Archive Project will guide you in thinking about your gestures and how these emit feelings to loved ones near or far. Through access to a cellphone or other camera device such as a computer, we will create several GIFs or what we call gestures into feelings. These can serve as digital means of sending care to one another when words feel inadequate. Next, we will use your newly created ones or already existing GIFs on our website forallicare.ca to compose alt-texts which can be in the form of anecdotes, poems, messages, or memories to send to others. We hope to leave you having experienced caring gestures in a digital communal space and with a fun set of GIFs to share with those around you.

Presented by Lakeshore Arts and the Tamil Archive Project. Nov 27 from 2-3 pm. Free. Pre-register: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/lakeshorearts2/604407