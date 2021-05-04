Green Neighbours Network Member Celebration and General Meeting

Virtual event to hear about GNN’s vision and plans for the year ahead and how groups started, overcame challenges and about the projects underway. May 15 at 3 pm. Free. Register https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/gnn-1st-annual-member-celebration-general-meeting-registration-148487354675

You will receive the Zoom link in an email closer to the date so you can join the event online. Everyone is welcome. No membership required.

Schedule:

3.00 pm – 4.30 pm – You’ll meet the GNN team, hear about our renewed vision and plans for the exciting year ahead, and celebrate and learn from some of GNN’s fabulous member group leaders.

4.30 pm – 5.00 pm – We invite you to stay for an informal Mix and Mingle – a chance for informal conversation with other GNN members like yourselves.

This event will be the historic moment when GNN’s brand-new bylaws and new Board of Directors are revealed – be there when it happens.

Speakers:

🌱 Dorte Windmuller from Cliffcrest Butterflyway in Scarborough, will talk about using the power of social media to find volunteers and engage a community to bring back bees, birds and butterflies to the neighbourhood.

Saba Khan, one of the trio who founded EnviroMuslims in Mississauga, will talk about starting a group with the goal of educating, engaging and empowering the Canadian Muslim community, and the importance of intersectionality in the realm of sustainability.

Beth Szurpicki, representing CanadaReduces.ca, will talk about how the ‘Reduces’ movement in one downtown Toronto neighbourhood leveraged the power of zero waste to scale up in record time.

Carrie Tai from Neighbours for the Planet in Richmond Hill, will tell us how they brought together a diverse group of concerned Canadians to help tackle the climate crisis. They quickly became Richmond Hill’s 2020 Community Organization of the year – and a legally registered not-for-profit!

Lyn Adamson from ClimateFast’s Kitchen Table Climate Conversations will tell us about this exciting climate conversation program designed to inspire and mobilize in advance of upcoming elections – and how YOU can get involved. 🙂

Myrtle Millares and Matthew Lie-Paehilke from Climate Pledge Collective will share how we can help stop big Canadian Banks from fueling the climate crisis by participating in their Bank Switch.