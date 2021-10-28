Governing Big Tech in Canada

#4 in CFE Series: Taming Big Tech: Exploring the Alternatives

Taylor Owen – In Conversation with Andrew Clement​

Taylor Owen is Beaverbrook Chair in Media, Ethics and Communications at McGill University and founding Director of the Center Media, Technology and Democracy. Formerly, he was Research Director of Tow Center for Digital Journalism at the Columbia School of Journalism. He is host of the podcast Big Tech. Join Taylor is conversation with Andrew Clement, Professor Emeritus in University of Toronto’s Faculty of Information where he coordinates the Information Policy Research Program.

Co-sponsors: Edmonton Public Library, Milton Public Library, Ryerson Journalism Research Centre, Toronto Public Library.

Zoom link to event ryerson.zoom.us/j/91941276567

This is a free event and no registration is required.

Please contact cfe@ryerson.ca if you require accommodation to ensure inclusion in this event.

https://cfe.ryerson.ca/events/governing-big-tech-canada