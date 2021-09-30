Hear, See, Feel – A Conversation on the Haptics of Photography and the Sonic

Join us for a conversation with Bonaventure Ndikung, OCAD U’s International Resident Curator and Liz Ikiriko, Nigerian Canadian artist and curator, presented by OCAD’s Onsite Gallery. Their conversation will explore multiple histories of photography, sonic production and the relations between – particularly for African and diasporic creators. October 6 at 1 pm. Free. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/dr-bonaventure-ndikung-in-conversation-with-liz-ikiriko-tickets-173535739067