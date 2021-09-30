Readers' Choice 2021

Sep 30, 2021

Hear, See, Feel – A Conversation on the Haptics of Photography and the Sonic

Join us for a conversation with Bonaventure Ndikung, OCAD U’s International Resident Curator and Liz Ikiriko, Nigerian Canadian artist and curator, presented by OCAD’s Onsite Gallery. Their conversation will explore multiple histories of photography, sonic production and the relations between – particularly for African and diasporic creators. October 6 at 1 pm. Free. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/dr-bonaventure-ndikung-in-conversation-with-liz-ikiriko-tickets-173535739067

Date And Time
Wed, Oct 6th, 2021 @ 01:00 PM
to 02:30 PM

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Seminar, Talk or Panel

Event Category
Art

