Join the Ontario Heritage Trust for an evening of storytelling that will explore the future of culture and design through a heritage lens.

Heritage Matters Live with Jay Pitter: “The Future of Culture Is …” will feature the award-winning placemaker, urban planning lecturer and author for a thought-provoking talk that will inspire conversation on how we define heritage, whose heritage is protected and how to confront the complexity of colonial heritage symbols. Pitter will use examples from her practice, research and community stories to take audiences on an engaging journey on how we can move forward.

Following the talk, there will be a panel discussion featuring several guests who will share examples of the tangible ways that individuals and organizations can meet the positive vision for the future laid out by Jay Pitter.

Event is hosted by Nahlah Ayed (CBC Ideas).

Tickets: $25 (General); $10 (Student); $20 (General early bird price)

Early bird pricing is available until November 1.

To learn more, visit: www.heritagetrust.on.ca/hml

For tickets, visit: https://www.ticketmaster.ca/event/10005D48A26D2E38