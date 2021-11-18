Homes – Great Lakes-centric Book Release

Poet and performance artist Moheb Soliman’s trans-Great Lakes book tour comes to Toronto through Type Books.

Virtually. His recent debut collection HOMES (Coffee House Press, 2021) explores themes of nature, modernity, identity, belonging, and sublimity through the site of the Great Lakes bioregion/borderland. He will be joined by amazing local poets Phoebe Wang (Admission Requirements, McClelland & Stewart, 2017) and Sarah Dowling (Entering Sappho, Coach House, 2020). Together they will read and talk about the intersections of their work and practice and engage with the audience in discussion.

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/virtual-launch-of-homes-moheb-soliman-with-phoebe-wang-and-sarah-dowling-tickets-208275406347

About HOMES

HOMES maps the shoreline of the Great Lakes from the rocky North Shore of Minnesota to the Thousand Islands of eastern Ontario. Part post-modern nature poetry, part immigrant travelogue, HOMES maps the shoreline of the Great Lakes from the rocky North Shore of Minnesota to the Thousand Islands of eastern Ontario. Against the backdrop of environmental destruction and a history of colonial oppression, the vitality of Soliman’s language brings a bold ecopoetic lens to bear on the relationship between transience and belonging in the world’s largest, most porous borderland. Finalist for a Heartland Booksellers Award, HOMES is also on Ecotone Journal’s shortlist of most anticipated 2021 indie press releases.

Read an Ecolit review. Read a World Literature Today review. Read a piece from the book in Split Rock Review.

Poet Bios

Moheb Soliman is an interdisciplinary poet from Egypt and the Midwest. He has presented writing, performance, installation, and video work at diverse literary, art, and public spaces in the US and Canada with support from the Banff Centre, Pillsbury House, the Joyce Foundation, and others. He has degrees from The New School and the University of Toronto and lives in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where he was the program director for the Arab American lit and film organization Mizna before accepting a three-year Tulsa Artist Fellowship.

Sarah Dowling is the author of Entering Sappho, DOWN, and Security Posture, which received the Robert Kroetsch Award for Innovative Poetry. A literary critic as well as a poet, Sarah’s first scholarly book, Translingual Poetics: Writing Personhood under Settler Colonialism, was a finalist for the American Studies Association’s Lora Romero Prize. Sarah is an assistant professor in the Centre for Comparative Literature and Victoria College at the University of Toronto.

Phoebe Wang (she/her) is a first-generation Chinese-Canadian writer and educator. She is the author of Admission Requirements (McClelland and Stewart, 2017), shortlisted for the Gerald Lambert Memorial Award, the Pat Lowther Memorial Award, and nominated for the Trillium Book Award. Her second collection of poetry, Waking Occupations, is forthcoming in Spring 2022. She has also published fiction and nonfiction in Brick, The New Quarterly, The Globe & Mail, The Unpublished City anthology and Refuse: CanLit in Ruins. She is a poetry editor with The Fiddlehead magazine and is the Writer-In-Residence at the University of New Brunswick in 2021-2022.

*

“Moheb Soliman’s HOMES is a fascinating study in the differences between place and destiny—‘It was a port that sank,’ he writes, ‘not a freighter.’ Through the collection we visit places to travel, places to live, places to escape. Other times, it’s a vacancy we’re visiting. ‘You do not arrive,’ one poem states, ‘The place arrives.’ Such vertiginous wandering at once illuminates and troubles the eponymous idea of home. Soliman’s wild, expansive leaping—geographic and psychic—is worth the price of admission alone; the rush of it, the verve. But ultimately what excites me most about this collection is its affirmation that for some of us, there is only one place, one home: the one inside our own mind.”

—Kaveh Akbar