Hope in Strange Paradises: Dystopias and their Bright Spots

The Toronto International Festival of Authors presents PEN Canada’s inaugural Graeme Gibson Talk with authors Omar El Akkad and Margaret Atwood in conversation. Sep 22 at 7 pm. Free. Register https://bit.ly/3ynAMQm

Omar El Akkad and Margaret Atwood are no strangers to considering dystopian worlds, in their stories and in life. Moderated by CBC Radio IDEAS host Nahlah Ayed, the authors will explore current themes in dystopian literature, as well as bright spots—the freedoms and limitations of our era and their implications—all through the lens of their fiction. Following his successful debut, American War in 2019, El Akkad’s latest novel, What Strange Paradise, offers a profoundly moving look at the global refugee crisis. Atwood is the author of more than 50 books of fiction, poetry, critical essays and graphic novels. Her collected essays of the last 17 years, Burning Questions, will be published in 2022. This free hour-long conversation will be available for 72 hours on September 22 at 7 pm.