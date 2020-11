Hot Docs’ signature podcast event returns for a 5th edition, available online and worldwide from Jan 27-29.

Live acts announced include Radiolab & Dolly Parton’s America, The New York Times’s 1619 & Nice White Parents, 99% Invisible, Gimlet Media, CBC Podcasts’ This is Not a Drake Podcast, Ear Hustle Podcast, CANADALAND and more to be announced on Jan 5. https://bit.ly/366nsox