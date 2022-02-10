“How do you know that?” When journalists’ best questions seem too sensitive to ask

- News
CFE Virtual Forum Series: Young reporters are trained and expected to ask questions that get at details, verify facts, and elicit stories. How is this to be done in a time of heightened sensitivity to sources’ rights to privacy, diverse personal histories, and potential experiences with trauma?
Panelists:
Vidya Kauri, Assistant Managing Editor, Law 360
Shenaz Kermalli, Freelance Writer; former Producer with BBC News Online, CBC News and Al Jazeera English
Adrian Ma, Award-Winning Journalist, Multimedia Producer; Assistant Professor of Journalism, Ryerson University
Moderator: Janice Neil, Associate Professor and past Chair, School of Journalism, Ryerson University
Zoom link to event ryerson.zoom.us/j/91941276567
This is a free event and no registration is required. Please contact cfe@ryerson.ca if you require accommodation to ensure inclusion in this event.
https://cfe.ryerson.ca/events/“how-do-you-know-”-when-journalists’-best-questions-seem-too-sensitive-ask
Event Price - FREE