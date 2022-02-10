“How do you know that?” When journalists’ best questions seem too sensitive to ask

Readers' Choice 2021

Feb 10, 2022

CFE Virtual Forum Series: Young reporters are trained and expected to ask questions that get at details, verify facts, and elicit stories.  How is this to be done in a time of  heightened sensitivity to sources’ rights to privacy, diverse personal histories, and potential experiences with trauma? 

Panelists:

Vidya Kauri, Assistant Managing Editor, Law 360
Shenaz Kermalli, Freelance Writer; former Producer with BBC News Online, CBC News and Al Jazeera English
Adrian Ma, Award-Winning Journalist, Multimedia Producer; Assistant Professor of Journalism, Ryerson University

Moderator: Janice Neil, Associate Professor and past Chair, School of Journalism, Ryerson University

Zoom link to event ryerson.zoom.us/j/91941276567

This is a free event and no registration is required. Please contact cfe@ryerson.ca if you require accommodation to ensure inclusion in this event.

Thu, Feb 17th, 2022 @ 4:00 PM
to 05:30 PM

Online Event

Seminar, Talk or Panel

Virtual Event

