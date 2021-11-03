How Should Democracies Regulate Speech Online?

New restaurants

#5 in CFE Series: Taming Big Tech: Exploring the Alternatives - Jameel Jaffer in conversation with Andrew Clement. Jameel Jaffer is Executive Director.

Nov 3, 2021

19 19 people viewed this event.

#5 in CFE Series: Taming Big Tech: Exploring the Alternatives – Jameel Jaffer in conversation with Andrew Clement.

Jameel Jaffer is Executive Director of the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University. Previously, he was Deputy Legal Director, American Civil Liberties Union,  where he oversaw the ACLU’s work relating to free speech, privacy, technology, national security, and international human rights. Join Jameel in conversation with Andrew Clement, Professor Emeritus in University of Toronto’s Faculty of Information where he coordinates the Information Policy Research Program. Co-sponsors: Canadian Civil Liberties Association. Edmonton Public Library, Milton Public Library, PEN Canada, Thunder Bay Public Library, Toronto Public Library.

Wed, Dec 8th, 2021 @ 04:00 PM
to 05:30 PM

Online Event

Seminar, Talk or Panel

Virtual Event

