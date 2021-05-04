How to Destroy Surveillance Capitalism: Seize the Means of Computation

CFE Series – Taming Big Tech: Exploring the Alternatives with author and journalist Cory Doctorow in conversation with U of t prof Andrew Clement.​ May 19 at 4 pm. Free.

https://cfe.ryerson.ca/events/how-destroy-surveillance-capitalism-seize-means-computation

http://Zoom link to event: ryerson.zoom.us/j/91941276567

Cory Doctorow is an award-winning author, journalist, and blogger who has worked for the Electronic Frontier Foundation, is a MIT Media Lab Research Affiliate, and is a Visiting Professor of Computer Science at Open University. Join Cory in conversation with Andrew Clement, Professor Emeritus in University of Toronto’s Faculty of Information where he coordinates the Information Policy Research Program and co-founded the Identity Privacy and Security Institute.

Co-sponsors: Edmonton Public Library, Milton Public Library, Thunder Bay Public Library, Toronto Public Library.

This is a free event and no registration is required. Please contact cfe@ryerson.ca if you require accommodation to ensure inclusion in this event.