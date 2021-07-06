How To Get Funded: Presented by FOFS + the Canada Media Fund

A panel led by the Canada Media Fund focusing on the different programs offered by the organization that can assist filmmakers in acquiring funding for projects. Featuring Rod Butler (Director, Programs & Policy, Canada Media Fund) and Eric Bizzarri (Co-Founder & Artistic Director, FOFS). Jul 12 from 2-3 pm. http://fofs.ca/industry

ABOUT FUTURE OF FILM SHOWCASE

The Future of Film Showcase (FOFS) is a Canadian not-for-profit media arts organization presenting short films from Canadian Filmmakers aged 40 and younger. FOFS fosters the future of emerging Canadian filmmakers by providing them with a platform that celebrates their art alongside an audience as unique as they are, and one that allows filmmakers to network, cultivate, and share their talent through an annual film festival and professional development events that are held throughout the year.

ABOUT CANADA MEDIA FUND

The Canada Media Fund (CMF) fosters, develops, finances and promotes the production of Canadian content and applications for all audiovisual media platforms. The CMF guides Canadian content towards a competitive global environment by fostering industry innovation, rewarding success, enabling a diversity of voice and promoting access to content through public and private sector partnerships. The CMF receives financial contributions from the Government of Canada and Canada’s cable, satellite and IPTV distributors. Please visit cmf-fmc.ca.