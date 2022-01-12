How To Make Your Passion into a Career

Having a love for what you do in your career will allow you to contribute to your fullest potential, be better engaged at work, and lead to overall higher levels of happiness. But once you identify what your passion is, how do you turn that into a career?

During this workshop, meet Bryan Crawford who played in the CFL for 7 years and then turned his love for sports into a career in sport management. Bryan is currently the Tournament Director, RBC Canadian Open at Golf Canada. This panel discussion is for younger adults.

Facilitated by Catherine Crawford, one of TPL’s 2021-22 Career Coaches in Residence.

The Career Coaches in Residence program is generously supported by the RBC Foundation.