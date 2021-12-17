How To Re-claim Digital Platforms For Democracy In Canada

#7 in CFE Series: Taming Big Tech: Exploring the Alternatives – Wendy Chun In conversation with Andrew Clement.

Wendy Chun is Canada 150 Research Chair in New Media at Simon Fraser University. She leads the Digital Democracies Institute which aims to develop methods for creating effective online counterspeech and alternative models for connection to combat the proliferation of online “echo chambers,” abusive language, discriminatory algorithms and mis/disinformation. Join Wendy in conversation with Andrew Clement, host of the CFE Taming Big Tech series and Professor Emeritus at University of Toronto’s Faculty of Information.

Co-sponsors: Edmonton Public Library, Milton Public Library, Thunder Bay Public Library, Toronto Public Library, Vancouver Public Library.

