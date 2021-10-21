Halloween

Oct 21, 2021

Humanizing Our Communities with Art and Design

Accompanying Onsite Gallery’s current exhibition, Survival Architecture and the Art of Resilience, this online panel moderated by Michael Piper of the University of Toronto’s John H. Daniels Faculty will present and discuss practices of collaboration, creation, and community research that aim to address systemic issues of oppression, with speakers including artist Cindy Blažević (Toronto, ON); Jessica Kirk, Wildseed Centre for Art & Activism (Toronto, ON); Rowan Lynch, Hearth (Toronto, ON); and Derrick Meeking, Empowerment Plan (Detroit, MI). Presented in partnership with John H. Daniels Faculty of Architecture, Landscape, and Design, University of Toronto.

Nov 3 at 1 pm ET. Free. Online event; Zoom link will be sent to registered attendees prior to the event.

ASL/English interpretation provided.

Additional Details

Event Price - Free

Date And Time
Wed, Nov 3rd, 2021 @ 01:00 PM
to 02:30 PM

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Seminar, Talk or Panel

Event Category
Art

Event Tags

