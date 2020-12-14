Humber College International Women’s Day 2021 Virtual Forum

NOW MagazineAll EventsHumber College International Women’s Day 2021 Virtual Forum

The Centre for Human Rights, Equity & Diversity themed event:
Lessons on Groundbreaking Leadership from Black Women. Mar 6 from 10-11:30 am. Free. https://humberiwd2021.eventbrite.ca

Hosted by Dr. Gina Antonacci PhD (Associate Vice President Academic, Humber College), moderator Sylvia Sweeney CM (Associate Dean, Film, Acting & Media Production, Faculty of Media and Creative Arts, Humber College), keynote speaker Dr. Njoki Wane PhD (Professor at the University of Toronto), panelists Senator Wanda Thomas Bernard PhD (first African Nova Scotian woman to be appointed to the Senate of Canada), Celina Caesar-Chavannes MBA (Equity, Diversity and Inclusivity (EDI) Senior Advisor, Queens University), and Dr. Kathy Hogarth PhD (Associate Professor, University of Waterloo).

2021-03-06 @ 10:00 AM to
2021-03-06 @ 11:30 AM
 

