I Am Here: Rick Prelinger

Join archivist and filmmaker Rick Prelinger for a talk about his film background, love for “ephemeral films”, home movies, the Internet Archive and his multimedia installation PANORAMA. April 21 at 4 pm. Free. ago.ca

Rick Prelinger is an archivist, filmmaker, writer and educator. He began collecting “ephemeral films” (films made for specific purposes at specific times, such as advertising, educational and industrial films) in 1983. His collection of 60,000 films was acquired by Library of Congress in 2002. Beginning in 2000, he partnered with Internet Archive to make a subset of the Prelinger Collection (now over 8,500 films) available online for free viewing, downloading and reuse. His archival feature Panorama Ephemera (2004) played in venues around the world, and his feature project No More Road Trips? received a Creative Capital grant in 2012. His 26 Lost Landscapes participatory urban history projects have played to many thousands of viewers in San Francisco, Detroit, Oakland, Los Angeles, New York and elsewhere. With Megan Prelinger, he co-founded Prelinger Library in 2004. He is currently Chair and Professor of Film & Digital Media at University of California, Santa Cruz.

Presented in conjunction with the AGO exhibition I Am Here: Home Movies and Everyday Masterpieces.

Image credit: Woman with 8mm camera, ca. 1940. Film still courtesy of Prelinger Archives