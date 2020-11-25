How is trauma translated through art, and what does one artist’s empathic engagement with the First World War battlefields teach us about navigating through grief and loss?

The MLC Research Centre celebrates the release of Irene Gammel’s I Can Only Paint: The Story of Battlefield Artist Mary Riter Hamilton (MQUP), a ground-breaking study of Hamilton’s vast, underexplored body of war work. Gammel’s talk will detail her journey of researching and writing the book, followed by an audience Q&A. The event also includes remarks by international authors and scholars Catherine Speck (Australia), Dominiek Dendooven (Ypres, Belgium), Marguerite Helmers (Wisconsin-Oshkosh), Sarah McKinnon (Halifax), and McGill-Queen’s editor-in-chief Jonathan Crago. The virtual book launch is open to the general public and free of charge. To attend, RSVP on Eventbrite and click the green Register button to gain access to the Zoom room details. Dec 10 at 5 pm.