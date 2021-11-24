ICCO AIRI Lectures – Deafness and balance disorders

Hearing loss and balance disorders occur in people of all ages. The World Health Organization reports that hearing loss affects 466 million people worldwide and this number is expected to rise to 900 million by 2050. Inner ear disorders are mainly due to the loss of sensory cells that capture sound and movement. Infections, ototoxic drugs, genetic mutations, noise exposure or ageing cause sensory cell loss. This cell loss is irreversible due to the absence of regeneration and the lack of effective therapy. This talk will introduce hearing and balance as well as their associated disorders, she will discuss the limited therapies available and focus on her research seeking a biological solution to inner ear disorders with a focus on therapeutic development to restore function.