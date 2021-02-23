ICFF’s Call the Shots: Female Power Through Film

NOW MagazineAll EventsICFF’s Call the Shots: Female Power Through Film

ICFF presents the 4th annual edition of, Call the Shots: Female Power Through Film in celebration of International Women’s Day. This year’s theme is Women in Uniform – Blue is The New Pink, featuring a panel discussion of four female panelists talking about their careers, experiences and steps they took to be the successful leaders in the protective and public service industries. The panel discussion precedes the screening of a TV Series on topic called, Petra, directed by Maria Sole Tognazzi, and is inspired by the world famous female detective from Barcelona, Petra Delicado. Both the series first episode (which is self-conclusive) and the panel discussion will be available through the online platform of the prestigious TIFF Bell Lightbox at digital.tiff.net. The panel discussion is free-of-charge directly on the platform, and single tickets for the screening are available for $7.99 each. ICFF Online Membership holders will receive both the panel+screening as part of their monthly membership. Available from March 8-18.

