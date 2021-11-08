New restaurants

Best Movies on Netflix

Igniting Potential In Our Communities

The YMCA of Greater Toronto and The Walrus Lab a virtual panel discussion hosted by YMCA President and CEO, Medhat.

Nov 8, 2021

Igniting Potential In Our Communities

12 12 people viewed this event.

The YMCA of Greater Toronto and The Walrus Lab a virtual panel discussion hosted by YMCA President and CEO, Medhat Mahdy, and moderated by CBC’s Ismaila Alfa. Participating panelists will discuss how the strength of an entire community can be realized when obstacles are met with support, positivity, and guidance. 

Get your free tickets here:  https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/igniting-potential-in-our-communities-tickets-169362167803 

Additional Details

Event Price - $0

Date And Time
Tue, Nov 16th, 2021 @ 12:00 PM
to 01:00 PM

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Seminar, Talk or Panel

Event Category
Virtual Event

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine