Image & Power: Massey College x Aga Khan Museum The Power of Image Lecture Series

The Power of Image Lecture Series’ brings together notable speakers from across diverse disciplines to discuss the prominent themes in our IMAGE? The Power of the Visual exhibition.

On August 7, join the principal of Massey College, Nathalie Des Rosiers, as she moderates a discussion on the relationship between images and power, why images are important to the exercise of authority, whether they can challenge authority, and how the power of images can be channelled for the public good.

August 7 at 2:30 pm. Free with museum admission ($20 regular, $15 seniors, $12 students) Ticket price includes same-day admission to the Museum and free entrance to the Image & Power lecture.

Speakers

Zainub Verjee, Senior Fellow of Massey College and a McLaughlin College Fellow

Peter Sloly, Visiting Fellow and change maker-in-residence, Massey College

Bernie Farber, World renowned expert in human and civil rights