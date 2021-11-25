In Conversation – Mahtab Hussain – Muslims in Toronto

Mahtab Hussain in conversation with Chris Boot (virtual): Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 5pm

Exhibition Dates: Saturday, December 4 – 18, 2021

Mahtab Hussain in attendance: Saturday December 4, 2021, 2-5pm

In partnership with Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival, the Stephen Bulger Gallery is proud to collaborate with Mahtab Hussain and Chris Boot for a virtual conversation and special exhibition in the Reading Room Gallery featuring photographs from Hussain’s series “Muslims in Toronto”. The complete “Muslims in Toronto” portfolio, and a large print from Hussain’s UK series will be on display during our exhibition.

“The Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival is pleased to partner with Mahtab Hussain, Chris Boot and Stephen Bulger Gallery in the presentation of this body of work that began 15 years ago and recently occurred in the great multicultural city of Toronto.” Darcy Killeen, CONTACT Executive Director.

Mahtab Hussain is a British artist who has explored Muslim experience and identities through portrait photographs made in the streets over the last 15 years in Britain, alongside other public photography projects in the UK and abroad. In September 2021, Hussain flew to Toronto on a journey towards New York. Following the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Hussain engaged, photographed, and interviewed young people who define as Muslim on Toronto’s streets. All of Hussain’s sitters grew up after the events of 9/11. His work in Toronto became the first chapter in his project to depict Muslims in North America. For the British work, Hussain would walk the streets and meet his sitters by chance. For the North American series, Instagram has become his commons, where he meets people who identify with the project’s goals and either sit for a portrait themselves, or introduce Hussain to other sitters.

Hussain’s intention is to create visibility around the Muslim experience in art and culture, to challenge stereotypes of Muslim representation, and to create a platform for new conversations, between Muslims themselves, and between Muslims and non-Muslims. Hussain’s sitters are people, not subjects; they are full participants in the process. They offer themselves and their presence to both the photographer and the viewer, along with their stories, with both heart and urgency.

“Mahtab Hussain is going beyond representing us, he is presenting us, unvarnished, with his unique lens, and in doing so he is stretching culture like few others.” Riz Ahmed, August 2021