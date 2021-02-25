NOW MagazineAll EventsIn Conversation: Roni Horn with Benjamin Moser

The Power Plant and the Toronto International Festival of Authors present the American visual artist who lives and works in New York and Reykjavik. Incorporating words into her visual art, her series of 10 books titled To Place focus on Iceland and Horn’s relationship to it. Discussion with writer Benjamin Moser on Horn’s newest book, Island Zombie: Iceland Writings. 1-2 pm.

https://thepowerplant.org/ProgramsEvents/Programs/In-Conversation/Roni-Horn-with-Benjamin-Moser.aspx

