In Conversation with Rita Cox and Friends

On November 30th, join us for a fascinating online panel discussion to officially launch the highly anticipated album, Wit and Wisdom: Anansi Tales and Other Stories, by iconic storyteller, author, teacher and librarian, Dr. Rita Cox. The launch also celebrate release of the accompanying StorySave podcast episode Rita Cox: The Gently Echoed Music.

In Conversation with Rita Cox takes place online through Zoom, on November 30th at 7pm EST (4pm Pacific; 8pm Atlantic). Rita hosts this panel-style talk along with some distinguished colleagues and friends who are experts in storytelling, library sciences, literacy advocacy and education. Over the course of 90-minutes, Rita and her guests will examine the role of oral tradition and the art of storytelling, and why albums like Wit and Wisdom are so important. With questions from the audience encouraged, this event promises to be a thought-provoking discussion led by master storyteller, Dr Rita Cox.

Email admin@storytellers-conteurs.ca for more info, or you can learn more by clicking here.