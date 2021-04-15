In Hindsight — With Guillaume Côté

NOW MagazineAll EventsIn Hindsight — With Guillaume Côté

In Hindsight: If you could go back in time, what would you do differently? Join celebrated dance artist and choreographer Guillaume Côté and ProArteDanza’s Artistic Director Roberto Campanella for an online event that invites choreographers to revisit and reflect on past works. April 21 at 6:30 pm. $17-$39. Tickets at eventbrite.ca.

For this facilitated discussion, Roberto welcomes Guillaume to talk about the all-time favourite “Fractals: a Pattern of Chaos,” a piece originally created by Guillaume for ProArteDanza in 2011. After rewatching a performance with the original cast, we will explore the creative process, the story behind it, its relevance and context over the years and discuss what could have been done differently. Fractals has been a staple of ProArteDanza’s repertoire, re-mounted and toured all over Canada over the years.

