In the Muse’s Voice: A Poetic Evening with Lisa Richter & Ruth Panofsky

Readings from their recent books and engage in conversation about feminist poetics, the writer’s craft, Jewish identity, the rewards and challenges of writing in persona and resilience, followed by a conversation between the two authors and audience Q&A. May 6 at 7 pm. Zoom link: https://tinyurl.com/2der4w4r

Hosted by the United Jewish People’s Order, a secular, Jewish social justice organization that welcomes people across culture, language, gender identity, sexual orientation and beliefs. Rachel Epstein, UJPO’s Executive Director, will moderate.

Lisa Richter is a poet, essayist and teacher. She is the author of two books of poetry, Closer to Where We Began (Tightrope Books, 2017) and Nautilus and Bone: An Auto/biography in Poems (Frontenac House, 2020), winner of this year’s National Jewish Book Award for Poetry. Her poetry and non-fiction have appeared in numerous literary journals and anthologies. She lives in Toronto. www.lisarichter.org

Ruth Panofsky is an award-winning poet and professor of English at Ryerson University. She is the author of Radiant Shards: Hoda’s North End Poems, Laike and Nahum: A Poem in Two Voices, and Lifeline. She has published studies of novelist Adele Wiseman, poet Miriam Waddington, and edited The New Spice Box: Contemporary Jewish Writing.

For more information: info@winchevskycentre.org