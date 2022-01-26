Readers' Choice 2021

Jan 25, 2022

Ink Not Blood: Poets Against War and Militarism

Ink not blood: Poets against war and militarism as the new normal.

As climate change, refusal to sign nuclear treaties, the pandemic and a new Cold War have revealed, international tensions are reaching an alarming threshold. Everyday citizens must raise our voices in favour of peace and elimination of war and militarism in our lifetimes, now! Poets, Clarke and Geddes are proud to share their anti-war sentiments and award winning poetry.

Event Price - Free

Sun, Jan 30th, 2022 @ 7:00 PM

Online Event

Seminar, Talk or Panel

Art

