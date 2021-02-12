The fourth annual Interior Provocations symposium, Memory, is being held virtually through Ryerson School of Interior Design on February 27, and co-hosted with Pratt Institute. It addresses the broad cultural, historical, and theoretical implications of memory with regard to the practice and scholarship of interior design. Memories, both individual and collective, conspire to give the interior its central place in our collective and individual experiences. Feb 27 at 10:30 am.

https://ryerson.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Rqr5vToBQ8mTKNdrUbK08A