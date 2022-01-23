Introduction to Kintsugi

Kintsugi is a Japanese traditional art form and a practical technique to mend pieces to use them again in our life. Its history can be traced back 9,000 years and includes multifaceted Japanese philosophies such as resilience and sustainability. Kintsugi is increasingly referenced in media and communications during this pandemic period.

BIOGRAPHY

The speaker, Shuichi is a Kintsugi artist from Japan who has practiced Kintsugi for 16 years. In this presentation, Shuichi introduces Kintsugi’s history, material, philosophies, and process. Also, an esoteric material, “urushi”, will be featured. Although we have sophisticated technology now, we don’t have glues that are food safe and strong–except “urushi”.

This Talk is brought to you from the Young Professionals & Creatives Committee (YP&C) of the Canadian Society of Decorative Arts/Cercle canadien des arts décoratifs.

For more information, visit our website.