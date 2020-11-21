NOW MagazineAll EventsIsolation, Disruption, and the Healing Benefits of the Arts

You are welcome to join CSARN’s (The Canadian Senior Artists’ Resource Network) Fifth Annual Conference: Maintaining Creativity 
Maintaining Creativity V continues online November 23rd at 1:00 PM,  with a discussion on Isolation, Disruption, and the Healing Benefits of the Arts. Featuring: Carolyn Bennett — Comedian/Writer [Toronto]
Senator Patricia Bovey — Art Historian/Gallery Professional [Winnipeg]
Marlene Creates — Visual Artist [Portugal Cove, NFLD]
Ranee Lee — Singer [Montreal]
Breakout sessions to follow. A chance to chat with other artists from across Canada.

CSARN assists professional artists to keep active and creative as they age. https://www.csarn.ca/

 

2020-11-23 @ 01:00 PM to
2020-11-23 @ 02:00 PM
 

Online Event
 

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Virtual Event

