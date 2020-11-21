NOW MagazineAll EventsIsolation, Disruption, and the Healing Benefits of the Arts

CSARN’s (The Canadian Senior Artists’ Resource Network) fifth annual Conference: Maintaining Creativity V continues online Nov 23 at 1 pm,  with a discussion on Isolation, Disruption, and the Healing Benefits of the Arts. Featuring Carolyn Bennett (comedian/writer), Senator Patricia Bovey (art historian/gallery professional),  Marlene Creates (visual artist)  and Ranee Lee (singer).

Breakout sessions to follow. A chance to chat with other artists from across Canada. Free.https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_58HihUA8RLuQLzziqkvCZA

CSARN assists professional artists to keep active and creative as they age. https://www.csarn.ca/

Date And Time

2020-11-23 @ 01:00 PM to
2020-11-23 @ 02:00 PM
 

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Event Category

Art
 

