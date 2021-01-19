IT@CA 2021 – Made in Italy Back to the future

The Embassy of Italy to Canada, Consulate General of Italy in Toronto, Italian Trade Agency, Istituto Italiano di Cultura, Italian National Tourist Board and Italian Chamber of Commerce of Ontario Canada (ICCO Canada) present the second edition of IT@CA, a free online event featuring four acclaimed and globally renowned guests in conversation with journalist Anna Maria Tremonti. Taking place virtually on January 28, 2021, the event is an online experience to provide an insightful opportunity to individuals interested in the cultural exchange between Italy and Canada and the post-COVID-19 expectations. Pre-register at https://bit.ly/itacadayonline

Speakers include Angela Missoni (Creative Director and President of MISSONI , her family’s knitwear brand), Antonio Scurati (Strega Award-winning Italian writer, Professor of Creative Writing and Rhetoric at the IULM University in Milan), Dr. Ilaria Capua (Virologist, DVM, PhD and Director of the One Health Center of Excellence, University of Florida), and Carlo Ratti (Architect and Engineer, and Professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he directs the MIT Senseable City Lab).

Link to the event: https://www.itacaday.com/