The Japan P.E.N. Club and The Japan Foundation, Toronto will be co-presenting a literary exchange, The Impact of the Pandemic on Society and Creativity: Perspectives from Writers from Japan and Canada. Series of online talks by authors from Canada (Margaret Atwood, Katherine Govier, Vincent Lam) and Japan (ASADA Jiro, KIRINO Natsuo, HIRANO Keiichiro) in conjunction with the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Japan Foundation, Toronto. The select authors will share their unique perspectives on societal, cultural, and personal transformations that have occurred throughout the past year, and how their observations of these changes might influence their own literary creations. March 30-May 15.

All online, free admission, all talks in English and Japanese with English and Japanese subtitles. https://jftor.org/japan-canada-literary-exchange