Japanese Sake: UMAMI AND ITS DIALOGUE WITH FOOD

Join us for a Sake & Food Pairing webinar tailored to Liquor Licensees and Liquor Industry Trade Professionals. This webinar will be lead by Sake sommelier and Sake Samurai Michael Tremblay and will explore Sake’s versatility, tricks for creating perfect food matches with a particular focus on Sake’s secret weapon, umami.

JETRO is a Japanese government related organization promoting Sake export from Japan and this educational program to deepen your knowledge about Sake is administered by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry & Fishery in Japan.

You may receive a complimentary sake and food tasting kit if you register with the address within our deliverable area ( downtown Toronto and surrounding area), subject to kit availability.

This is a great opportunity to get to know more about sake and learn how to create unique sake experiences.