JEDxPOSED 2020

Raw. Real. Unexpected. Exposed.

As the eighth installment of JEDx, JEDxPOSED carries on the great tradition of responding to the most pressing questions of our times.

Presented through the lens of time-tested Jewish wisdom, JEDx speakers share raw and personal stories to empower us to overcome the great challenges of the day and to dream bigger than we ever knew we could.

JEDxPOSED is all about this incredible year, exploring what we’ve learned about ourselves and our world, and who we want to be moving forward. Dec 17 at 8 pm. http://www.jedx2020.ca