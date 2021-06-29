Decoding CEO-Speak

COVID-19

One-hour livestream featuring author Joel H. Amernic in conversation with Alexandra E. MacKay, Professor, Rotman School of Management, UofT. Sept.

Jun 29, 2021

One-hour livestream featuring author Joel H. Amernic in conversation with Alexandra E. MacKay, Professor, Rotman School of Management, UofT. Sept 21, 5-6 pm. $35 (includes livestream link and  hardcover copy of book which will be shipped to customers after the session). Pre-register

https://www.rotman.utoronto.ca/ProfessionalDevelopment/Events/UpcomingEvents/20210921CEOSpeak

Additional Details

Date And Time
2021-09-21 @ 05:00 PM to
2021-09-21 @ 06:00 PM

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Seminar, Talk or Panel

Event Category
Books

Event Tags

