Jul 27, 2021

Reset: A Leader’s Guide to Work in an Age of Upheaval

Rotman for a livestream featuring Johnny C. Taylor Jr., President & CEO, Society for Human Resource Mgmt. Sept 17, noon-1 pm. $35 (includes livestream link and a hardcopy of the book shipped after the session). Pre-register.

https://www.rotman.utoronto.ca/ProfessionalDevelopment/Events/UpcomingEvents/20210917Reset

Additional Details

Date And Time
2021-09-17 @ 01:00 PM to
2021-09-17 @ 02:00 PM

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Seminar, Talk or Panel

Event Category
Books

Event Tags

