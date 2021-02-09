Join Forces: To Overcome the Climate Crisis

Science for Peace webinar focusing on catastrophic climate change and exploring how what needs to be done will get done. We only have a decade or so to make major economic, political, and cultural changes. Can we succeed in building a powerful movement to impel change? Panelists include Avi Lewis (broadcaster and documentary film maker), Susan Ruddick (human geographer at U of T), and Ian Haney López, (Berkeley law professor and Director of the Racial Politics Project). Activists, scholars, musicians and a slam poet will take part in this exhilarating event. Feb 23 at 7 pm.

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/joining-forces-to-overcome-the-climate-crisis-tickets-138871613735

For questions, please email sfp@physics.utoronto.ca