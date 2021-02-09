NOW MagazineAll EventsJoin Forces: To Overcome the Climate Crisis

Join Forces: To Overcome the Climate Crisis

Join Forces: To Overcome the Climate Crisis

by
22 22 people viewed this event.

Science for Peace webinar focusing on catastrophic climate change and exploring how what needs to be done will get done. We only have a decade or so to make major economic, political, and cultural changes. Can we succeed in building a powerful movement to impel change? Panelists include Avi Lewis (broadcaster and documentary film maker), Susan Ruddick (human geographer at U of T), and Ian Haney López, (Berkeley law professor and Director of the Racial Politics Project). Activists, scholars, musicians and a slam poet will take part in this exhilarating event. Feb 23 at 7 pm.

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/joining-forces-to-overcome-the-climate-crisis-tickets-138871613735

For questions, please email sfp@physics.utoronto.ca

Additional Details

Location - Virtual Event

 

Date And Time

2021-02-23 @ 07:00 PM to
2021-02-23 @ 08:30 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Event Category

Community Events

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.