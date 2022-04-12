Judy Chicago: In Conversation

Readers' Choice 2021

Apr 12, 2022

On June 1 in the Art Gallery of Ontario‘s Baillie Court, join legendary feminist artist, art educator, and writer Judy Chicago for a conversation with Toronto Biennial of Art Senior Curator Candice Hopkins, moderated by AGO Curator, Modern and Contemporary Art, Xiaoyu Weng.

Judy Chicago (born in 1939, Chicago, USA; lives and works in New Mexico, USA) is an artist, educator, the author of fifteen books and humanist. She considers her work and life as models for an enlarged definition of art, an expanded role for the artist and women’s right to freedom of expression. Judy is most well-known for her role in creating a feminist art and art education program in California during the early 1970s and for her monumental work The Dinner Party (1974–1979).

The talk is presented in partnership with the Toronto Biennial of Art and on the occasion of Judy Chicago’s A Tribute To Toronto, a newly commissioned site-specific work that will take place on Saturday 4 June, 2022, at Sugar Beach, as part of the second edition of the Biennial, March 26-June 5. For more information visit torontobiennial.org

Image credit: Judy Chicago. Photo by Donald Woodman.

Location Address - 317 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1G4

Event Price - Free

Wed, Jun 1st, 2022 @ 07:00 PM
to 08:00 PM

Seminar, Talk or Panel

Art

