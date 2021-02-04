NOW MagazineAll EventsKathleen Thelen on Employer Organization and the Law: Historical Legacies and the Long Shadow of the American Courts

Kathleen Thelen on Employer Organization and the Law: Historical Legacies and the Long Shadow of the American Courts

Kathleen Thelen on Employer Organization and the Law: Historical Legacies and the Long Shadow of the American Courts

by
16 16 people viewed this event.

Join us as Kathleen Thelen, Ford Professor of Political Science at MIT, delivers the 2021 Cadario Visiting Lecture in Public Policy. A strong and well-organized labor movement is clearly essential to achieving high levels of economic equality and shared prosperity in post-industrial political economies. However, a large comparative literature suggests that durable progress is possible only where employers too are well organized. Based on a comparison with Germany, this paper suggests that interventions by the American courts in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries had a profound and enduring impact on the organization, goals, and strategies of American employers – discouraging and indeed actively disarticulating forms of business organization that were emerging in this period in Europe’s more coordinated “social” market economies.

http://bit.ly/2YGBw3L

Additional Details

Location - Virtual Event

 

Date And Time

2021-03-02 @ 03:00 PM to
2021-03-02 @ 04:30 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Event Category

Virtual Event

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.