Katy Milkman on “How to Change: The Science of Getting from Where You Are to Where You Want to Be”

Join us for a 1-hour livestream featuring Katy Milkman, James G. Dinan Professor, The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania; Host, Choiceology Podcast; Author in conversation with Dilip Soman, Canada Research Chair in Behavioural Science and Economics, and Director – Behavioural Economics in Action Research Centre at Rotman [BEAR], Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto on “How to Change: The Science of Getting from Where You Are to Where You Want to Be” May 12, 5-6pm. COST: $42 + HST per person (includes the link for the livestream and 1 hardcover copy of “How to Change”) PLEASE REGISTER IN ADVANCE ON THE WEBSITE.

https://www.rotman.utoronto.ca/ProfessionalDevelopment/Events/UpcomingEvents/howtochange

 

2021-05-12 @ 05:00 PM to
2021-05-12 @ 06:00 PM
 

Online Event
 

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Books

