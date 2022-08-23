Keynote AstroTours Lecture

University of Toronto’s AstroTours is holding a special Keynote lecture on September 1st! The entire evening is free! The fun will start at 8:00 pm!

Mubdi Rahman, the Founder and Principal of Sidrat Research, will talk about Classical Islamic Astronomy.

The human endeavour to understand the universe has been a collective project spanning recorded history. It has enticed nations and tribes across continents and millennia. Notably, classical Islamic civilizations around the world have been awestruck by the inner workings of the cosmos and have made discoveries critical to how we understand the universe today. In this talk, we will explore stories of astronomical discovery from across the classical Islamic world and how they set the stage for the research we conduct today as a part of our collective scientific heritage.

The public talk will begin at 8:00 pm in the Earth Sciences Building, room 1050, 5 Bancroft Ave

Exhibits, activities, and telescope tours at McLennan Physical Laboratories, 60 St. George St after the talk!