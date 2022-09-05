Keynote: Karen Barad

On September 28, professor Karen Barad from the University of California, Santa Cruz will speak to touch and alterity in a talk entitled “On Touching the Stranger Within—Material Wonderings/Wanderings.”

Looking through art to astrophysics and back, Drift: Art and Dark Matter suggests that taking an interdisciplinary approach to our cosmos might lead us to new understandings of our universe and its multifarious forms of interrelated matter. As Drift’s four artists explore ethical and epistemological proposals informed by and in response to the concepts and practices of astroparticle physics—striving always to articulate our enmeshment with our environments, our co-production of reality and knowledge with the subjects we ostensibly “study,” and the potentials of sensory experience—their work embraces an array of theoretical perspectives long plumbed by physicist-philosopher Karen Barad.

A program of the exhibition Drift: Art and Dark Matter, on view until October 8th at the Art Museum at the University of Toronto.

Title image: Nadia Lichtig, Dust (Reinigungsarbeiten) 5/5 (detail), 2020, photogram on paper. Collection of the artist. Photo: Paul Litherland.