Rituals for Virtual Meetings: Creative Ways to Engage People and Strengthen Relationships

One hour Rotman Events livestream discussion with Kursat Ozenc (PhD, Design Director, SAP; Professor, Stanford d.school; author), and Glenn Fajardo (Teaching Fellow, Hasso Plattner Institute of Design, Stanford d.school; Former Director, Co-Design Practice, TechSoup Global Network; author). Price includes a copy of the book, mailed to your address. Please register in advance. Feb 3 at 5 pm. $35.

https://www.rotman.utoronto.ca/ProfessionalDevelopment/Events/UpcomingEvents/20200203RitualsforVirtualMeetings

2021-02-03 @ 05:00 PM to
2021-02-03 @ 06:00 PM
 

Online Event
 

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Books

Virtual Event

