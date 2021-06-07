Leave No One Behind: Vaccine equity in the Global South

Discussion on the barriers to access COVID-19 vaccines for the world’s poorest people with internationally known speakers Fr Charles Chilufya SJ, Dr Sunita Narain, Dr Katrina Plamondon and Dr Jeffrey Sachs. COVID-19 has revealed the inequalities between the Global North and the Global South with only 0.1% of people in low-income countries vaccinated. Canadian Jesuits International supports the global campaign for vaccine equity through a waiver of certain provisions of the Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) Agreement at the World Trade Organization (WTO). If the time is inconvenient, please register and a recording will be sent for you to view at more convenient time. June 15 at 11:30 am. https://www.canadianjesuitsinternational.ca/vaccine-equity/