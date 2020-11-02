Legal Protections for Whistleblowers: What is needed in Canada?

Canada, unlike other countries, has little effective legal protection for those who speak out to stop wrongdoing that harms the public. The large numbers of preventable COVID-19 deaths in long-term care facilities is just one example of the result. A panel of Canadian and international experts discuss what’s wrong and how we can fix the problem. Panelists: Ian Bron, Tom Devine and Anna Myers with moderator David Hutton.

November 10 at 4 pm. Free. No registration required.

https://cfe.ryerson.ca/events/cfe-virtual-forum-series-legal-protections-whistleblowers-what-needed-canada#