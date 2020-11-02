NOW MagazineAll EventsLegal Protections for Whistleblowers: What is needed in Canada?

Legal Protections for Whistleblowers: What is needed in Canada?

Legal Protections for Whistleblowers: What is needed in Canada?

by
104 104 people viewed this event.

Canada, unlike other countries, has little effective legal protection for those who speak out to stop wrongdoing that harms the public. The large numbers of preventable COVID-19 deaths in long-term care facilities is just one example of the result. A panel of Canadian and international experts discuss what’s wrong and how we can fix the problem. Panelists: Ian Bron, Tom Devine and Anna Myers with moderator David Hutton.

November 10 at 4 pm. Free. No registration required.

https://cfe.ryerson.ca/events/cfe-virtual-forum-series-legal-protections-whistleblowers-what-needed-canada#

 

Date And Time

2020-11-10 @ 04:00 PM to
2020-11-10 @ 05:30 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Event Category

Community Events
 

Registration End Date

2020-11-10

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.