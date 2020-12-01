NOW MagazineAll EventsThe Alignment Problem: Machine Learning and Human Values

The Alignment Problem: Machine Learning and Human Values

The Alignment Problem: Machine Learning and Human Values

by
69 69 people viewed this event.

One hour Rotman Events livestream featuring Brian Christian, visiting Scholar, University of California, Berkeley and author in conversation with Joshua Gans, Professor of Strategic Management and Jeffrey S. Skoll Chair of Technical Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto. Price includes a copy of the book, mailed to your address. Please register in advance. Jan 14 at 5 pm. $39.

https://www.rotman.utoronto.ca/ProfessionalDevelopment/Events/UpcomingEvents/thealignmentproblem

Additional Details

Location - Virtual Event

 

Date And Time

2021-01-14 @ 05:00 PM to
2021-01-14 @ 06:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Event Category

Books

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.