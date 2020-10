Join us for a 1-hour livestream featuring Pamela Newkirk, Award-Winning Journalist; Professor of Journalism, New York University; Author on her book Diversity, Inc.: The Failed Promise of a Billion-Dollar Business (Bold Type Books, hardcover, 2019; paperback with new foreword goes on sale Oct. 20, 2020). Please register in advance on the website. The cost includes a copy of the book which will be mailed after the event. More information available on the website.